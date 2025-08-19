'Rahul Gandhi May Not Even Know Names Of 40 Districts Of Bihar': Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishore's Attack On Congress MP's Voter Adhikar Yatra

Left: Prashant Kishore Right: Rahul Gandhi |

Patna: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor launched a scathing attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and his "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar.

"Rahul Gandhi is 55 years old, but apart from during elections, he has never spent a single night in Bihar. He may not even know the names of the 40 districts of Bihar," the former political strategist was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak.

Raising questions about the Voter Adhikar Yatra, he said that the Congress has become a follower party of the RJD in Bihar and that Rahul Gandhi is not going to benefit from such a yatra.

He further said,"Those who are taking out the Vote Adhikar Yatra today, were the same people who used to loot the most booths and steal votes earlier."

Meanwhile, Gandhi on Tuesday commenced the third day of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar from Gaya, continuing his 16-day campaign against alleged "vote theft" and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. He was accompanied by former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and CPI-M leader Dipankar Bhattacharya.

The yatra will run for 16 days, cover around 1,300 kilometers and pass through over 20 districts of the state. It commenced on Sunday, August 17 at Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas and will conclude with a grand rally in Patna on September 1.

Route & Major Stops

According to the route map shared by Rahul Gandhi, the yatra will follow this schedule:

Aug 17 – Sasaram, Dehri on Sone (Rohtas)

Aug 18 – Kutumba, Aurangabad, Deo, Guraru

Aug 19 – Punama Wazirganj, Gaya to Barbigha via Nawada

Aug 20 – Break Day

Aug 21 – Teen Mohani Durga Mandir, Sheikhpura to Munger via Sikandra, Jamui

Aug 22 – Chandan Bagh Chowk, Munger to Bhagalpur via Sultanganj

Aug 23 – Barari, Kursela to Purnia via Korha & Katihar

Aug 24 – Kushkibag, Purnia to Narpatganj via Chandni Chowk, Araria

Aug 25 – Break Day

Aug 26 – Hussain Chowk, Supaul to Darbhanga via Phulparas, Sakri, Madhubani

Aug 27 – Gangwara Mahaveer Sthan, Darbhanga to Sitamarhi via Muzaffarpur

Aug 28 – Riga Road, Sitamarhi to West Champaran via Motihari

Aug 29 – Bettiah, West Champaran to Siwan via Gopalganj

Aug 30 – Chapra, Saran to Arrah, Bhojpur

Aug 31 – Break Day

Sept 1 – Yatra Finale in Patna