Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam To Visit Kashi For Bilateral Talks With PM Modi On September 11

ANI

Lucknow: Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam will arrive in Kashi on September 11 for his first-ever bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation in trade, technology, and tourism.

The visit is part of Ramgoolam’s India tour scheduled from September 9 to 15, with the main events planned in Kashi. He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Babatpur Airport, where he will also receive a Guard of Honour. A grand cultural reception showcasing some of Uttar Pradesh’s finest performances has been lined up for the visiting dignitary.

During his stay in Kashi, the Mauritius Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple and Baba Kalbhairav temple. He will also visit important cultural landmarks including Sarnath and the Bharat Kala Bhavan museum at Banaras Hindu University. A highlight of his itinerary will be witnessing the iconic Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

On the evening of September 11, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host a special dinner in his honour, which will also be attended by senior ministers from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Ministry of External Affairs has appointed Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam as the nodal officer to coordinate the visit. He has been tasked with overseeing protocol arrangements and finalising venues for various events. “The minute-to-minute programme has not yet been received, but preparations are in full swing,” Rajalingam said.

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Ramgoolam in Kashi will be the first of its kind for a Mauritian head of government. Sources said discussions will focus on boosting industrial development, technological innovation, and tourism-related cooperation between the two countries.

Interestingly, this will be the second time in recent years that a Mauritian Prime Minister visits Kashi on September 11. In 2023, then Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth had visited the city to immerse the ashes of a relative at Dashashwamedh Ghat.