Fact Check: MEA Debunks Social Media Claims Of ₹8.3 Crore Monetary Contribution For Nimisha Priya Using Govt's Name

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday debunked fake claims being circulated on social media seeking a monetary contribution of ₹8.3 crore into a government-designated bank account, in the case related to Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen.

The MEA's fact check unit on the micro-blogging website X posted a screenshot of a post made by X user "@KAPaulOfficial" in which the claims were made.

The post dated August 19, also carries a poster with a slogan 'Save Nimisha Priya along with bank details.

"We have seen claims being made on social media seeking monetary contributions into a GoI designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim," MEA's factchecking team said.

Earlier last month, the execution of Nimisha Priya, which was scheduled for July 16 in Yemen was postponed after the intervention of Kerala-based spiritual leader Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, who was said to be in touch with Yemeni religious authorities, had led to the postponement.

"This is a sensitive matter. The Government of India has been providing all possible assistance. We have given legal assistance and also appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We are in touch with the local authorities to help resolve the issue. This was done to buy more time for the family of Nimisha Priya to reach a common understanding with the other side," MEA said last month.

"The Yemeni government has postponed her death sentence, which was scheduled for July 16. As for the role of the entity (Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad), I have no information to share,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added.

Nimisha Priya is convicted of murdering a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo.