 'Khada Hu Aaj Bhi Wahin': JP Nadda Mocks Rahul Gandhi After Bihar Woman Retracts Claim On Missing Voter Names - VIDEO
The BJP president's post quoted a video by a user in which a woman is seen telling Gandhi and Yadav that six members of her family are missing from the newly prepared draft roll, which will be finalised by the EC after studying claims and objections from eligible voters and political parties.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda & Rahul Gandhi |

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday attacked Rahul Gandhi citing a video of a woman who first claimed before the Congress leader and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav that the names of six of her family members were removed from the draft voters list in Bihar and then retracted.

"I am still standing there where my lie was caught. Truth was revealed and I made a joke of myself. I am still standing there," Nadda posted on X, playing on the lyrics of a song to take a jab at Gandhi, who is in the midst of a campaign in Bihar to highlight his allegations of "vote chori" by the Election Commission and the opposition to its Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state.

The woman in the same video is heard telling later that she was informed by some people in her ward that her family members were excluded from the new list and she should tell Gandhi and Yadav to get their names included.

She said she was later told that their names are on the list. "We are unlettered villagers and followed what we were told," she added.

The BJP has claimed that the Congress' attack on the EC and its "baseless" allegations of "vote theft" are an an attempt to undermine constitutional bodies and democracy in the country as part of "conspiracy".

Gandhi on Tuesday alleged in Nawada on the third day of his "Voter Adhikar Yatra" that a "partnership" has been going on between the Election Commission and the BJP to "steal votes", and asserted that the opposition alliance will not allow even one vote to be stolen in Bihar.

The Election Commission had on Sunday dismissed his claims, asking him to follow the lawful way to lodge his complaint via an affidavit or tender an apology.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

