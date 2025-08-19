'Maa Ka Pyar Chahiye, Naukrani Ki Seva Nahi': Premanand Maharaj’s Advice To Working Couple On Parenting Fuels Online Discussion

A recent video of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj has gone viral, sparking a wide-ranging discussion online about parenting, priorities, and the rising cost of living. The clip, shared on Instagram, begins with a father expressing his concerns about raising his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. He admitted that due to a new job and lack of time, he constantly worries about his child’s upbringing.

In response, Maharaj advised parents to value quality time with their children over material earnings. He stressed that while money is important, it cannot replace love and affection. “If we are earning money for someone but cannot give them our time, then what is the use of that money?” he said, urging families to rethink their choices.

Love Over Money, Says Maharaj

Maharaj explained that while earning less might appear as a sacrifice, the real reward lies in nurturing children with guidance, care, and moral values. He warned of the long-term consequences of neglect. “If you don’t give love to your children today, then tomorrow, when they grow into themselves, they won’t give you love in time,” he said.

He added that as children grow older, they need warmth and emotional connection. Without this, parents risk losing closeness with their children. Maharaj concluded with a sharp reminder: “Then, when you reach old age, if you wish to receive love, you won’t get it on time. According to me, money isn’t everything.”

Struggles of Today’s Families

The clip triggered a flood of comments, many agreeing with Maharaj’s words but also pointing to the financial pressures of modern life. One user wrote, “Me bhi yahi chahti hoon prabhu bas thoda paisa bhi nahi hai humare pass.”Another added, “Guru ji ke roop mein Ishwar ne parents hone ka sahi arth bataya hai.”

Yet, not all agreed. “Baat to sahi hai guru ji, par kamana bhi jaroori hai,” one user reminded, highlighting that in today’s world, both parents often have no choice but to work. Others pointed out that parenting requires balance, providing financially while also offering love and emotional support.

A Debate Rooted in Changing Times

For many, Maharaj’s advice resonated deeply, especially his warning about emotional neglect leading to loneliness in old age. “Bachpan ka akelapan bade hoke koi bhar nahi paata,” one commenter reflected, acknowledging how childhood loneliness leaves lasting scars.

At the same time, others highlighted that times have changed. Unlike in the past, rising expenses mean that even parents who wish to give more time to their children are forced into long working hours. “Do no responsibility hain ma baap dono ka,” one user wrote, urging parents to be both caregivers and friends so that children share their lives openly.

The video has, therefore, not only struck an emotional chord but also underlined the growing struggle for today’s families: the balancing act between financial survival and emotional presence.