Who Is B Sudershan Reddy? Former Supreme Court Judge And INDIA Bloc’s Pick For Vice Presidential Polls

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy was named as the INDIA bloc's candidate for the Vice-Presidential election on Tuesday. Justice (retired) Reddy had presided over the country's constitutional courts for over 16 years.

The announcement regarding Reddy’s name was made by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Other INDIA bloc leaders, including NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and TMC MP Derek O'Brien, were also present at the meeting of the Opposition leaders at 10 Rajaji Marg when Justice (retired) Reddy’s name was announced.

The TMC MP said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also on board with the INDIA bloc on the Vice President choice. While announcing Justice (retired) Reddy’s name, Kharge said the vice-presidential election is an ideological battle.

“This vice-presidential contest is an ideological battle, and all the opposition parties agreed on this, and this is the reason we have nominated B Sudershan Reddy as the joint candidate,” Kharge said.

Who Is Justice Reddy?

Justice (retired) Reddy was born on July 8, 1946, and was enrolled as an Advocate at Hyderabad with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh on December 27, 1971. He worked as a Government Pleader in the High Court during 1988-90. Justice Reddy also worked s Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government for a period of 6 months during 1990.

He also served as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995. He was appointed as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2005.

In 2007, he was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court. Justice Reddy retired on July 6, 2011.

On August 1, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the Vice-Presidential polls. The polling will be held on September 9. According to the schedule, the last date for nominations is August 21. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is August 25. The polling will be held on September 9.