Donald Trump says India is 'ahead of the curve' in tackling coronavirus, greets Ireland's Leo Varadkar with Namaste

Trump's statements come on the same day British economist Jim O'Neil said that the world was lucky that the virus started in China and not India.

“Thank God this didn’t start in somewhere like India, because there’s absolutely no way that the quality of Indian governance could move to react in the way that the Chinese have done, that’s the good side of the Chinese model, and I think you could probably say the same about Brazil too,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no minister of the Central Government would be travelling abroad "in the upcoming days".

Modi also urged citizens to "avoid non-essential travel" and eschew large gatherings.

"The Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure safety of all. These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of Visas to augmenting healthcare capacities," the Prime Minister tweeted, urging people to "say no to panic" and "yes to precautions".

A few world leaders have already employed namaste as a greeting. The past week saw UK's Prince Charles, and France's President Emmanuel Macron greet people with a namaste.