Latest coronavirus update in India: 'No Union Minister will travel abroad', says PM Modi; 74 positive cases in the country

The Prime Minister's announcement comes even as the number of positive cases in India reached 74. Globally over 4,500 people have died and more than 125,000 people have tested positive for the virus across 115 countries and territories.

On Thursday another person in Delhi tested positive for the virus. The 69-year-old woman was admitted to RML Hospital in the national capital. Her son has a history of travel to Japan, Geneva and Italy. They are residents of West Delhi's Janakpuri. Eight other members of their family were reportedly asymptomatic.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Lok Sabha that the coronavirus outbreak in India was a "matter of concern", adding that about 6,000 Indians were at present stranded in Iran.

Rescuing them, he added was the government's initial focus.