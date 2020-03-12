Latest coronavirus update in India: 6,000 Indians stranded in Iran says S Jaishankar; 73 confirmed cases in the country

External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the coronavirus outbreak in India was a "matter of concern", as the number of positive cases in the country rose to 73.

"6000 Indians are stranded in Iran including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir and 300 students primarily from J&K," Jaishankar said in the Lok Sabha, adding that the initial focus was on bringing back these stranded pilgrims. Jaishankar however said that there were "operational constraints" in the evacuation process as the system in Iran was "strict".

Those stranded in Iran also include about 1,000 fishermen from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well as people who are working in the country on long-term visas.

He also said that of the 529 samples of the aforementioned stranded Indians that have been tested, 229 have so far tested negative.