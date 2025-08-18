 'Slapped, Kicked, Hit With Stick': Army Man On His Way To Join Duty In Kashmir Assaulted By Toll Plaza Staff in UP's Meerut; 4 Arrested - Video
HomeIndia'Slapped, Kicked, Hit With Stick': Army Man On His Way To Join Duty In Kashmir Assaulted By Toll Plaza Staff in UP's Meerut; 4 Arrested - Video

'Slapped, Kicked, Hit With Stick': Army Man On His Way To Join Duty In Kashmir Assaulted By Toll Plaza Staff in UP's Meerut; 4 Arrested - Video

An Indian Army soldier was brutally assaulted by toll plaza employees in UP's Meerut district on Sunday night. Four accused have been arrested by the Meerut Police so far.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
'Slapped, Kicked, Hit With Stick': Armyman On His Way To Join Duty In Kashmir Assaulted By Toll Plaza; 4 Arrested (Screengrab) | X/@bstvlive

Meerut: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where an Indian Army soldier was brutally assaulted by toll plaza employees on Sunday night. The incident, which took place at the Bhuni toll plaza under the jurisdiction of the Sarurpur police station, was recorded on camera, and its video soon went viral on social media.

The disturbing video shows around 10 people brutally thrashing the army man. Some even hit him with sticks. The Indian Army soldier, identified as Kapil Kavad, was held by four to five men by his arms next to the pole so that he could not move. Meanwhile, others kept kicking and slapping him.

Video Of The Incident:

In the video, it could also be seen that one of the toll plaza employees was hitting Kapil with a stick. After spending his leave with his family at his village, the soldier was heading to the Delhi Airport o board flight for Srinagar when an altercation with toll plaza employees broke out.. Notably, the soldier had to join his duty in Kashmir.

The matter escalated, and they started thrashing him. After receiving the information, the Meerut Police swung into action. On the basis of a complaint filed by Kapil’s family, an FIR has been lodged in the matter.

The police arrested the four main accused. Meanwhile, a manhunt operation has been launched to nab the remaining absconding accused.

“Under the Sarurpur police station area, at the Bhuni Toll Plaza, an incident of assault on an Indian Army soldier by toll workers occurred. The police took swift action and arrested 04 accused individuals. A statement regarding this matter was given by the Superintendent of Police (Rural),” the Meerut Police said in an X post.

A senior police official said that there was a long queue of vehicles at the toll plaza. As the soldier was in urgency, he told the toll plaza employees about the same, and this led to an argument between them, he added.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

