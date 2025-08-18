Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Karnataka; IMD Issues Red Alert

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Photo Attribution: Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience extremely heavy rainfall on August 18, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 06 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 19 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 44 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote,

"Moderate to heavy rainfall with strong winds across the state, with scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rainfall, and very heavy rainfall at isolated places, in coastal and Malnad districts till August 20, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places today."

A red alert has been issued in these regions

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall is likely to be accompanied by strong surface winds, thunderstorms, and lightning. The weather department has predicted a red alert in coastal regions and South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in North Interior Karnataka, and the rainfall is likely to be accompanied by strong surface winds.

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 per cent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows, and doors.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.