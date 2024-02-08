Indian Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped & Turban Removed In Front Of Camera Inside Police Station In Chandigarh; Moves HC Against Cops (VIDEO)

Punjab and Haryana High Court | Wikipedia

Chandigarh: The people in the country feel safe in their houses and can stay with peace, without any tensions of attack from any other countries is solely due to the Indian security forces. However, one of the jawans of the Indian Army had to face brutality from the police in his hometown in Chandigarh. In the shocking incident, an Indian Army soldier was tortured at the Police Station in Chandigarh.

The Army Naik was allegedly tortured, stripped, beaten and his turban was tossed at the police station. The soldier alleged that the incident occurred when he visited his home to meet his son in Chandigarh during his vacation in Diwali. The Army jawan was allegedly in front of camera in the police station and the incident was recorded.

The jawan has moved Panjab and Haryana High Court

The jawan has moved Panjab and Haryana High Court alleging that the police tortured him and forced him to remove his clothes and his turban was also forcibly removed incident the police station. He alleged that the police summoned him to the police station in connection with a matrimonial dispute against his wife. His wife is a constable in the Chandigarh Police and is posted at the same police station.

Filed petition against the Sector 11 Police Station

The Indian Army jawan has been identified as Naik Arvinder Singh and belongs to the 10 Corps Signal Regiment. He filed the petition against the Sector 11 Police Station in Chandigarh of forcing him to sign blank paper after threatening him of filing false cases against him. There are reports that the Punjab and Haryana High Court has listed the matter for hearing on February 21.

Court asked to preserve the CCTV footage

The incident allegedly occurred on November 12 and the court has ordered the Sector Police Station officers to preserve the CCTV footage of the day when the incident took place inside the Police Station. The Army Naik claimed that he was summoned by the police when he went to meet his son and was tortured mentally and physically and was asked to stay away from his wife and son.