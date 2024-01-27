 VIDEO: Minor Boy Stripped, Paraded Naked Holding Ambedkar’s Photo In Karnataka’s Kalaburagi
IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
VIDEO: Minor Boy Stripped, Paraded Naked Holding Ambedkar’s Photo In Karnataka’s Kalaburagi | Twitter

Kalaburagi, January 27: In a shocking incident, a minor boy was stripped and paraded naked by a group of students for allegedly not participating in worshipping BR Ambedkar's photo at a government hostel in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Saturday. A complaint has been registered against the accused students in Ashok Nagar police station in Kalaburagi city by the father of the victim. According to police, the victim was studying in a Pre-University College and stayed at the government hostel.

The students at the hostel worshipped Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s photo every Sunday. The victim could not attend the worshipping programme last Sunday as he had some other work.

He had told the same to the group of students who organised it. The group had assaulted the victim and some students from other hostels also joined them. The father had explained in his complaint that his son was stripped semi-nude and made to hold the photo of Ambedkar.

The accused have forced him to parade holding the photo. They had escaped after seeing a police vehicle in the area. The police have got the video of the incident and are investigating the case.

