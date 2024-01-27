VIDEO: Man Stripped Half-Naked, Thrashed With Belt & Slipper Near Liquor Shop In UP's Mahoba

VIDEO: Man Stripped Half-Naked, Thrashed With Belt & Slipper In Broad Daylight In UP's Mahoba | Twitter

Mahoba: In a shocking incident, a man was brutally thrashed by a few miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The man was stripped half-naked and beaten mercilessly with belt, slippers, slaps, punches and kicks. The bullies, without any fear of the police, stripped the young man half-naked and beat him mercilessly.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack

There are reports that the victim suffered serious injuries in the incident and has been admitted to a nearby Government hospital. He was belted by around 8 bullies in the middle of the road. The incident occurred in Aichana village which falls under the Kharela Police Station area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The miscreants rounded up the man near a liquor shop

The miscreants rounded up the man near a liquor shop in the area and forcibly removed his shirt and started beating him in the middle of the road. The reason and motive behind the incident is not yet clear. The miscreants have not been identified yet. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The police have assured of appropriate actions

The police have assured of appropriate actions after the video has hit the internet. Initially, the police said that they have not received an official complaint in connection with the matter and that they will make arrests after the complaint will be registered.

Case registered

Later the police said, "In relation to the matter, a case has been registered at the local police station under relevant sections and other necessary proceedings are underway."