Latest coronavirus update in India: After Pune, virus reaches Mumbai; two people test positive in Kasturba hospital

Two people admitted to Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, there are now seven positive cases in the state. They patients in Mumbai join five others in Pune who were diagnosed earlier this week.

A couple who had travelled from Dubai to Pune via Mumbai recently tested positive on Monday evening. Soon after, their daughter tested positive, as did one of the people who had travelled with them on their flight. The driver of the car that had transported them from Mumbai to Pune also tested positive for the virus.