Coronavirus Update: From Champions League to Bahrain Grand Prix, all sporting events affected by COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus epidemic has spread to over 100 countries, infecting more than 1,18,000 people and killing over 4,200. While the outbreak continues to grow, many sporting events are either being held behind closed doors or have been cancelled/postponed to a later date.
The most recent case is the Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal which was scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 at the Etihad.
Arsenal said players will be isolated for 14 days after coming into contact with the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, who has tested positive for COVID-19.
However, here are all the sporting events which have been affected due to the virus outbreak so far.
Indian Wells tennis tournament, 9 March
The tournament in California was cancelled hours before a qualifying match was about to begin. A case concerning the virus was tested positive in Coachella Valley.
Star ace Rafael Nadal voiced his concerns on the virus and urged everyone to stay safe. "You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled. We are here and still deciding what’s next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe," his tweet read.
Tournament director Tommy Haas said: "We are very disappointed that the tournament will not take place, but the health and safety of the local community, fans, players, volunteers, sponsors, employees, vendors, and everyone involved with the event is of paramount importance.
"We are prepared to hold the tournament on another date and will explore options."
La Liga, March 10 - March 24
All matches in the Spain's football league La Liga will be played behind closed doors for atleast two weeks.
Coronavirus cases in Spain have increased to over 1,500 and under guidance of the health ministry, schools in Madrid have been closed for two weeks.
Champions League - Paris St Germain vs Borussia Dortmund (March 11)
Another case in the footballing world is of the Champions League fixture between PSG and Dortmund at Parc Des Princes. The match will be played without the presence of fans.
PSG's statement said that the decision comes from the Paris Police.
Dortmund lead 2-1 after the first-leg fixture at Signal Iduna Park and if PSG were to lose in the second-leg, it will be their fourth successive defeat in the Round-of-16 stages.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Lighting ceremony (March 12)
The lighting ceremony which happens in Olympia, Greece will take place without fans and spectators on Thursday, says Greece's Olympic Committee.
The torch lighting ceremony will be held behind closed doors for the first time in 35 years.
UEFA Europa League - Manchester United vs LASK (March 12)
Another fixture to be held behind closed doors is the Europe League clash between Manchester United and Austrian side LASK on Thursday, March 12 at Linzer Stadion.
The Austrian government has decided to cancel all outdoor events with over 500 participations. Meanwhile, the indoor events with over 100 participants have also been cancelled until early April.
Six Nations (Rugby) - Ireland vs France (March 14)
Six Nations rugby match between France and Ireland has been postponed, France's sports minister Roxana Maracineau confirmed on Monday afternoon.
UEFA Champions League - Chelsea vs Bayern Munich (March 18)
The second-leg fixture between Chelsea and Bayern Munich is speculated to be played without fans, behind closed doors.
The game is to be played at Bayern's home ground Allianz Arena.
UEFA Champions League - Barcelona vs Napoli (March 18)
Another match to be played behind closed doors is the second-leg tie between Barcelona and Napoli at Camp Nou on Tuesday, March 18.
"It is a decision that the club has taken for health reasons, not just for the country but for the entire continent which is what is important and the club will apply this decision with the support of the Catalan people," said Joan Guix, the health secretary of the Catalan regional government.
"As such it is a decision that has been taken solely on health grounds."
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Asia - March and June
In a statement on its website on Monday, FIFA said: "Matches originally scheduled to take place during the international window of 23 to 31 March 2020 and 1 to 9 June 2020 are postponed to later dates."
Bahrain Grand Prix - (March 22)
The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will be a participants-only event, confirmed the organisers in a statement.
"In consultation with our international partners and the Kingdom's national health taskforce, Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year's Bahrain Grand Prix as a participants-only event," the statement read.
"As an F1 host nation, balancing the welfare of supporters and race goers is a tremendous responsibility. Given the continued spread of COVID-19 globally, convening a major sporting event which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time.
"But to ensure that neither the sport, nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event."
Football's top-flight Serie A and all other sports are put on hold in Italy, which is under national lockdown as virus cases soar.
Meanwhile, in Asia, football has been suspended in China, South Korea and Japan, and the AFC Champions League schedule heavily disrupted.
