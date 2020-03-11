Coronavirus Update: From Champions League to Bahrain Grand Prix, all sporting events affected by COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus epidemic has spread to over 100 countries, infecting more than 1,18,000 people and killing over 4,200. While the outbreak continues to grow, many sporting events are either being held behind closed doors or have been cancelled/postponed to a later date.

The most recent case is the Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal which was scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 at the Etihad.

Arsenal said players will be isolated for 14 days after coming into contact with the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

However, here are all the sporting events which have been affected due to the virus outbreak so far.

Indian Wells tennis tournament, 9 March

The tournament in California was cancelled hours before a qualifying match was about to begin. A case concerning the virus was tested positive in Coachella Valley.

Star ace Rafael Nadal voiced his concerns on the virus and urged everyone to stay safe. "You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled. We are here and still deciding what’s next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe," his tweet read.