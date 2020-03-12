Markets continue to plummet as Sensex drops by 2,500 points at lunch

Mumbai: Bear run continued in the Indian equity market with the the BSE Sensex plunging over 2,500 points after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus as a global pandemic.

Similar bear run was witnessed in the global markets. All Asian indices also were trading in the red. WHO declared the disease a pandemic on Wednesday following which the Dow Jones Industrial Average also slumped significantly.

At 11.16 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 33,188.01, lower by 2,509.39 or 7.03 per cent from its previous close of 35,697.40.

It had opened at the day's high of 34,472.50 and has touched a low of 32,990.01 so far.