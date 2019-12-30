Trading Holidays 2020: BSE releases holiday calendar for trading, 9 extended weekends this year

Ahead of New Year, BSE has announced its list of market holidays. As per the list, the exchange will be closed for trading a total of 12 days in the year on account of various festivals.

The BSE in statement said, "Trading Members are hereby informed that the Exchange shall observe following Trading Holidays during the Calendar Year 2020 for the Equity, Equity Derivatives and Security Lending and Borrowing (SLB) Segments."

There are even nine extended weekends as market holiday falls on either Monday or Friday on those occasions. The Muhurat Trading shall be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 (Diwali – Laxmi Pujan). BSE will announce the timings of for the same few days before Diwali.

Here is the list of trading holidays for the year 2020: