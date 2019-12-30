10 astronomy events in 2020 you shouldn't miss

2020 has plenty of stuff in store for stargazer who loves being awestruck. As 2020 begins, a bright Venus will rise even higher in the night sky, and as it does, it will form a beautiful close pair with the crescent moon, star clusters, and planets. The new year will feature several supermoons, lunar eclipses, and one event that no one should which won't happen again for nearly another two decades.

Here are few astronomy events in 2020:

Supermoons

There will be several times in 2020, when full moon will appear slightly bigger than normal, this kind of phenomena is also known as supermoon. The full moon on February 9, 2020, ranks as the 4th-closest of 13 full moons in the year 2020. According to reports, supermoons will be seen on March 9, April 8 and May 7.

Moon passes in front of Mars

On February 18, according to accuweather.com, a rare event similar to an eclipse as the Moon passes directly between the Earth and Mars, known as an occultation will be seen in the sky.

Meteor shower

On April 22 and 23 that when Meteor shower will be seen. The meteor shower will be seen on the night of April 22 into the early morning hours of April 23. Similary, meteor shower will be seen on the night of May 6 into the early morning hours of May 7.

Lunar eclipse

The Moon may turn slightly darker than a usual Full Moon on July 4-5. According to accuweather.com, Four penumbral lunar eclipses will be visible across the world in 2020. Two of these lunar eclipses will be visible from North America, the first of the two take place after the sun sets on July 4. The second will fall shortly after Thanksgiving on the night of Nov. 29 into the early hours of Nov. 30.

Blue moon

Blue Moon will come on October 31, 2020. It will be called a Blue Moon because it’s the second of two full moons to occur in a single calendar month. The last Blue Moon by this definition of the term happened on March 31, 2018. Blue moons are uncommon, people will have to wait until 2039 to see the next blue moon on Halloween.

Total solar eclipse

A “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse just ripped across the world, with a ring around the Moon visible from Saudi Arabia to Guam via Oman, southern India, northern Sri Lanka and Singapore. In 2020 there will be two such events, You will see the first solar eclipse of the year 2020 on June 21. The one gracing the skies on June 21 will be annular solar eclipse. The annular solar eclipse on June 21, 2020 will be visible from 9.15 am to 3.04 am. The full eclipse will start from 10.17 am to 2.02 pm where 12.10 pm will see the maximum eclipse. The second and the final last solar eclipse of 2020 will delight skygazers on December 14, 2020. It will be a total solar eclipse.