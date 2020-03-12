Mayhem in Dalal street as Sensex crashes by 2,919 points

Similar bear run was witnessed in the global markets. All Asian indices also were trading in the red. WHO declared the disease a pandemic on Wednesday following which the Dow Jones Industrial Average also slumped significantly.

"At the same time, escalating tensions between the US and Russia over oil prices are pushing crude oil prices further down, and the same is escalated further due to travel bans across the globe. With fewer people travelling, airlines and tourism industry along with all ancillary sectors will take a hit and this will in turn not help oil prices gain any momentum in the near-term," Gupta added.

Experts say that it is best for investors to stay away from the market for a while till the volatility settles and there are notable reversals.

"It is natural to be induced towards averaging your portfolios or buying fresh stocks, however we are advising our clients against this and wait for the tide to settle before re-entering the markets, which will be a really good time to start investing for the long term," he added.

"At the moment, investors must look at stocks which have not fallen as much from their highs, as these are the ones which could withstand the wind better than the others due to their strong fundamentals. We will be releasing a list of such stocks shortly to our investors based on their low-to-high ratios," Gupta said.

Earlier, during the day Sensex plunged over 3,200 and the broader Nifty was down by 883.35 -8.45% at 9,575.05 points on Thursday.

At 11.16 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 33,188.01, lower by 2,509.39 or 7.03 per cent from its previous close of 35,697.40.

It had opened at the day's high of 34,472.50 and has touched a low of 32,990.01 so far.

The bear run in both the global and domestic markets has continued off late on concerns of the coronavirus outbreak severely impacting the global economy. It has also raised calls for government intervention and support.