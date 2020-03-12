High VAT forces Maharashtra users to pay more for fuel despite falling prices

Mumbai: Although the petrol and diesel prices were reduced by over Rs 2 per litre across major metropolitan cities of the country, the vehicle users in Maharashtra will have to pay more because of higher VAT rates. In Delhi, petrol was cut by Rs 2.69 per litre to Rs 70.29 per litre, while diesel saw Rs 2.33 cut to Rs 63.01 per litre. In Mumbai, Petrol is now charged at Rs 75.99 and Diesel at Rs 65.97.

A major reason for the drop in fuel prices is the biggest rout in crude oil prices in the past 30 years on Monday.