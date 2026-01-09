 ‘Will Not Back Down’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns Protesters, Foreign Backers As Protests Intensify - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld‘Will Not Back Down’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns Protesters, Foreign Backers As Protests Intensify - VIDEO

‘Will Not Back Down’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns Protesters, Foreign Backers As Protests Intensify - VIDEO

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic will not back down in the face of nationwide protests and will not tolerate actions he described as serving foreign powers. His remarks came as Iran witnessed its biggest protests in three years, triggered by economic distress, soaring inflation and a sharp fall in the national currency.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

Tehran: Amid massive protests in the country, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that the Islamic Republic would not back down in the face of protests and would not tolerate what he described as work on behalf of foreign powers. “Everyone should know that the Islamic Republic will not retreat,It will not tolerate serving foreigners," he said, according to remarks aired on state television.

Khamenei said that anyone who worked for outside forces would be rejected by both the people and the Islamic system. His remarks came after an internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday, which extended into Friday.

Videos are going viral showing Iranian women lighting cigarettes by burning photographs of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an act widely seen as an open challenge to the country’s supreme leader.

The current protests are considered to be the biggest wave of dissent in three years and began last month in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, led by shopkeepers condemning the currency’s free fall.

FPJ Shorts
Over 13,000 Students In Ghansoli Take Voter Awareness Pledge Ahead Of NMMC Elections 2026
Over 13,000 Students In Ghansoli Take Voter Awareness Pledge Ahead Of NMMC Elections 2026
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 572 Posts Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria And Salary Details Here
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 572 Posts Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria And Salary Details Here
Grok AI Bikini Viral Trend: Elon Musk Limits Image Editing To Paid Users Following Online Abuse Of Women & Children
Grok AI Bikini Viral Trend: Elon Musk Limits Image Editing To Paid Users Following Online Abuse Of Women & Children
Multiple-Vehicle Pileup On Ghodbunder Road In Thane Injures Five, Causes Severe Traffic Disruption; Video
Multiple-Vehicle Pileup On Ghodbunder Road In Thane Injures Five, Causes Severe Traffic Disruption; Video

Unrest has since spread across Iran amid deepening distress over economic difficulties, including rocketing inflation driven by mismanagement and Western sanctions, as well as curbs on political and social freedoms.

52% Inflation Rate

The inflation rate in December was 52 per cent year on year, according to the Statistical Centre of Iran, an official body. Iranian authorities have acknowledged the economic hardships facing Iranians but have accused networks linked to foreign powers of triggering the protests.

Trump’s Warning

US President Donald Trump warned last week that if Tehran "violently kills peaceful protesters," America will come to their rescue."

Iran has "been told very strongly, even more strongly than I'm speaking to you right now, that if they do that, they're going to have to pay hell," Trump said, speaking to talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Will Not Back Down’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns Protesters, Foreign...

‘Will Not Back Down’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns Protesters, Foreign...

Viral Video Shows Falcons Travelling In Dubai Plane; Watch Passenger's Reaction To The Hunting Birds...

Viral Video Shows Falcons Travelling In Dubai Plane; Watch Passenger's Reaction To The Hunting Birds...

After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist,...

After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist,...

'I've Been Dead For 47 Years': Elderly Woman Protests In Iran With Blood Oozing Out Of Her Mouth;...

'I've Been Dead For 47 Years': Elderly Woman Protests In Iran With Blood Oozing Out Of Her Mouth;...

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Says India-US Trade Deal Stalled As PM Modi Did Not Call...

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Says India-US Trade Deal Stalled As PM Modi Did Not Call...