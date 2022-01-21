COVID-19: US flight turned back mid-air after passenger refuses to wear mask

Washington: An American Airlines jetliner travelling to London from Miami turned around in mid-flight Thursday because a passenger refused to wear a COVID-19 mask, the airline said.

"American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami to London returned to MIA due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement," the airline said.

Police were waiting when the Boeing 777 having 129 passengers and a crew of 14 on board, landed back in Miami, NDTV reported.

When the flight landed police escorted that passenger off the plane without incident, a police official told CNN.

American Airlines said that pending further probe this passenger has been named on a list of people barred from travelling with the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated in January 2021 it would follow a zero tolerance policy toward people who reject federal rules mandating mask-wearing on country's domestic flights.

This came after flight attendants reported a high number of cases of verbal and physical abuse from travelers who refuse to wear a mask.

ALSO READ As US rushes with 5G rollout, flights go for a toss

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:00 AM IST