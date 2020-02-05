Coronavirus: 10 people in Japan quarantines on a cruise ship

At least 10 people on a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Japan’s health minister said on Wednesday.

Japan quarantined the vessel carrying 3,711 people and began testing those on board for the virus after a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the illness. Meanwhile, hundreds of travellers on board a cruise ship that docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday will be allowed to leave the vessel after health checks, the operator said, despite three recent passengers testing positive for coronavirus.