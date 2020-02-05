Coronavirus: 10 people in Japan quarantines on a cruise ship

At least 10 people on a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Japan’s health minister said on Wednesday.
Japan quarantined the vessel carrying 3,711 people and began testing those on board for the virus after a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the illness. Meanwhile, hundreds of travellers on board a cruise ship that docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday will be allowed to leave the vessel after health checks, the operator said, despite three recent passengers testing positive for coronavirus.
More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people and infected more than 24,000 in mainland China.
The outbreak has prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency, several governments to impose travel restrictions, and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.
Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that specimens were collected from 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which arrived in Yokohama Bay on Monday.
So far, the results of 31 tests are available, with 10 confirmed to have the virus, he said. The 10 who tested positive were removed from the vessel in the early morning and sent to medical facilities, the minister added.
Meanwhile, A British cruise ship passenger stuck on board a quarantined ‘floating prison’ in Japan voiced fears over how his thousands of shipmates will cope with a two-week lockdown. David Abel and his 2,655 fellow passengers have been ordered to stay in their cabins aboard the Diamond Princess after ten passengers tested positive for coronavirus, according to The Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, WHO on Wednesday called for USD 675 million in donations for a plan to fight coronavirus, mainly through investment in countries considered particularly "at risk".
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)