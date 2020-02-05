Coronavirus looms over Def Expo 2020: Chinese team skips event; screening at airport, hospital at venue

Amid the coronavirus threat, thermal-scanning facilities have been installed at Lucknow airport. The city is currently playing host to an international event - Defence Expo 2020 with the participation of 1,000 companies and delegates from about 40 countries.
Authorities monitoring the situation have been provided with the records of all passengers who have travelled to China recently.
The virus' grip over neighbouring China has forced India to cancel all visas granted after January 15 to Chinese nationals and foreigners travelling from that country.
The Chinese delegation, which was set to take part in India’s biggest defence exhibition “Defence Expo 2020” at Lucknow, has already dropped out of the mega event.
A makeshift hospital has also been set up at the event venue. The do's and dont's for patients with coronavirus symptoms have been displayed just outside the facility, and visitors are advised to report to the Airport Health Unit, as well.
"In case any visitor shows any kind of symptoms of the virus, we will be sending him to the nearest isolation facility," an official posted at the hospital said. Three big government hospitals have been designated to deal with patients of coronavirus.
"Till now no cases have been reported from the state capital. Yet, the state is on high alert due to the long and porous border with Nepal which shares border with China as well," officials said.
