Coronavirus looms over Def Expo 2020: Chinese team skips event; screening at airport, hospital at venue

Amid the coronavirus threat, thermal-scanning facilities have been installed at Lucknow airport. The city is currently playing host to an international event - Defence Expo 2020 with the participation of 1,000 companies and delegates from about 40 countries.

Authorities monitoring the situation have been provided with the records of all passengers who have travelled to China recently.

The virus' grip over neighbouring China has forced India to cancel all visas granted after January 15 to Chinese nationals and foreigners travelling from that country.