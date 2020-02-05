Chinese woman scares off rapist by coughing- he thought she infected by coronavirus

While coronavirus is indeed a deadly virus spread across China, did we even think it could scare away a rapist? Amid the coronavirus scare that has claimed several lives, a Chinese woman who was on the verge of being raped managed to scare away a rapist by coughing and telling him that she just returned from Wuhan, metro.co.uk reported.

On January 31, an intruder broke into the Chinese woman house who was asleep in her bedroom. As the intruder walked into her bedroom, she heard his footsteps that woke her up. Seeing an intruder in the house, she screamed following which the intruder grabbed her and covered her mouth. He even tried to molest her.

However, she immediately started coughing and told the intruder that she had just returned from Wuhan and had symptoms of coronavirus. Fearing that the woman might have been infected by coronavirus, the intruder ran away stealing a phone and cash worth Rs 31421.51 (338 pounds) from her.

The Jingshan Public Security Bureau said that the intruder had surrendered after the cops launched a search for him.

The cops said that he had confessed the crime and was arrested. He was wearing a mask while he committed the crime.

More than 24,000 people have been infected in China. The virus has already killed nearly 500 people.