Coronavirus scare wipes out Kerala’s tourism industry

He pointed out that despite the flood of 2018 and 2019, foreign and domestic tourists had flocked the state. In 2019, there was a 4.84% increase in the number of foreign tourists. All this has been wiped out by the nCov.

While the minister blamed the negative publicity in the media, the tourism sector is upset with the State Government for having declared the outbreak as a ‘calamity.’ This has sent alarm bells ringing among prospective tourists to the state.

Soon after the outbreak and the announcement by the government, there was a flood of cancellations.

Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) said in the last two days over 50 percent of the cancellations were made and the situation is likely to become worse in the coming days.

Tour operators have stopped booking of international tour packages to nCoV-hit countries and also accepting tour packages from these countries. Domestic tourists too are on a cancellation spree with Kerala reporting three confirmed cases of nCov.