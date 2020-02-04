Coronavirus outbreak: MbPT gears up with preventive measures

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has imposed travel restrictions on cargo ships coming from China, with the Chinese crew not being allowed to do shore visits.

Similarly, crew members who had visited China in the last one month are also restricted. Also, ships coming from China, but not having a Chinese crew, are being screened using thermal scanners for symptoms and allowed to come on shore only if they do not have any sickness. Besides, to avoid spread of the virus, the immigration bureau has suspended all e-visas issued to people coming from China to India and MbPT has been informed about it, said an official.