Coronavirus: Two more patient admitted in Hyderabad over suspected symptoms

Two more people suspected with coronavirus have been admitted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, said the doctors on Tuesday.

"Till now the state-run Fever Hospital has admitted 19 cases and yesterday two more people were admitted. All the 21 suspected cases of coronavirus have a history of visiting China," Dr. Shankar, Superintendent, Fever Hospital and Director, Institute of Preventive Medicine told ANI.

The doctor said the two suspected people with coronavirus are being subjected for the required tests and till now there have been no positive cases.