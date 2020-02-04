Coronavirus is another blow to tourism industry after Nipa virus, flood: Kerala Minister in Assembly

Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran during Assembly said that the tourism industry has been affected after coronavirus outbreak. He said, “Hotels bookings were full for February-March. But after Coronavirus reports, bookings have been cancelled. Kerala Tourism suffered during outbreak of Nipa virus and also during floods.
