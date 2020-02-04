Coronavirus scare: Focus on preventive measures

Civil surgeon Dr Alka Pargania said, “Health department has set the parameters. Five beds have been reserved in district hospital while 10 beds have been reserved in hospitals attached to medical colleges. So as JP Hospital is district hospital, there are five beds, we have arranged in isolation ward.”

“As we do not have any effective medicines available to treat corona virus but in isolation wards, other health problems like respiratory and throat soaring are treated with other medicines prescribed in viral infection”, civil surgeon added.

As per paramedical staff, all kits and masks have been provided as preventive measures in isolation ward which remains locked as there is neither suspect nor patient has been admitted in JP Hospital.