Rakhi Sawant flies to China to 'kill coronavirus', asks PM to 'pray for her safety'

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has shared a video and announced that she's on her way to save China from the 'deadly' coronavirus. Rakhi Sawant who's known for her outlandish statements is once again making headlines for a bizarre video she shared on Instagram.
In the video, Rakhi can be seen seated in an aeroplane as she records the video and says, " Friends, I am in a flight, I am going to China. This virus, coronavirus, to kill that and I've a lot of warriors with me."
She adds, "I am going to China, I will end the virus and no one will fall sick now." Rakhi also claims to have ordered a 'special' medicine from NASA.
Further in the video she also urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pray for her safety. Facing the camera towards her co-passenger Rakhi says, "Hello, lets go to china and kill the virus!"
In the 3:21 mins long video, the air hostess can be seen insisting Rakhi to switch off her device. The absurd video ends by Rakhi saying, " I've reached China and I will eradicate coronavirus." She also goes on to make some racist comments as she blabbers gibberish.
Here's the video:
Speaking of the virus outbreak in China, Chinese health authorities on Tuesday said it received reports of 3,235 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 64 deaths on Monday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)