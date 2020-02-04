Rakhi Sawant flies to China to 'kill coronavirus', asks PM to 'pray for her safety'

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has shared a video and announced that she's on her way to save China from the 'deadly' coronavirus. Rakhi Sawant who's known for her outlandish statements is once again making headlines for a bizarre video she shared on Instagram.

In the video, Rakhi can be seen seated in an aeroplane as she records the video and says, " Friends, I am in a flight, I am going to China. This virus, coronavirus, to kill that and I've a lot of warriors with me."

She adds, "I am going to China, I will end the virus and no one will fall sick now." Rakhi also claims to have ordered a 'special' medicine from NASA.

Further in the video she also urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pray for her safety. Facing the camera towards her co-passenger Rakhi says, "Hello, lets go to china and kill the virus!"

In the 3:21 mins long video, the air hostess can be seen insisting Rakhi to switch off her device. The absurd video ends by Rakhi saying, " I've reached China and I will eradicate coronavirus." She also goes on to make some racist comments as she blabbers gibberish.

Here's the video: