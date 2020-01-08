Civilian US aircraft restricted from flying over Iraq, Iran and waters of Persian Gulf

The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East. We will continue coordinating with our national security partners and sharing information with US air carriers and foreign civil aviation authorities," the agency said in a statement citing CNN.

This comes after Iran launched a series of attacks on US targets in Iraq including the targetting of two bases at Al-Asad and Abril with over a dozen ballistic missiles.

The attacks came in retaliation to the killing of senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Iran has threatened to attack inside America if the US responds to missile attacks.

Meanwhile, a White House official said that President Donald Trump will not deliver an address tonight following the missile attacks.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also said that a separate written statement will not be issued. A statement was issued earlier where Trump was briefed on the missile attack.

Security has been beefed up around the White House amid heightened tensions with Iran, CNN reported citing a law enforcement official.