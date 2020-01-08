Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at two US military bases in Iraq: Pentagon

Washington [US]: Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq, targeting at least two bases at Al-Asad and Abril, Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday.

The defence department said that the US is working on initial battle damage assessments and the bases have been put on high alert to prevent further attacks. The attack comes days after Washington assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman in a statement said, "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil", the statement read.