Amid rising US-Iran tensions, US deploys B-52 bombers in Diego Garcia in Indian ocean

Amid rising tensions after the US airstrikes that killed Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the US air force is deploying six B-52 bombers to Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean, reported Fox News.

This is a move by the US military to bolster resources near the Middle East after hints of possible retaliatory attacks after Soleimani's death.

Apparently, the B-52 bombers were spotted leaving from Barksdale Air force base in Louisiana to Diego Garcia which is at a distance of 2,300 miles.

These aircrafts are designed to carry large weapons, like cruise missiles, conventional and laser guided bombs and nuclear gravity bombs.

A US defence official had said that the US military has earlier sent a bomber task force to Qatar in May 2019. However, the bombers left a few months later.

