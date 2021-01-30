China: WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that saw early COVID-19 patients

Members of the team left the hotel by car, and a short time later entered the gates of the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine. According to China's official account of its response to the initial outbreak, Dr. Zhang Jixian first reported cases of what was then known as "pneumonia of unknown origin" at the hospital on Dec. 27, 2019.

WHO said earlier on Twitter that the team requested "detailed underlying data" and planned to speak with early responders and some of the first COVID-19 patients. It also planned to visit markets such as the Huanan Seafood Market linked to many of the first cases, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and laboratories at facilities such as the Wuhan Center for Disease Control.

The team's mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.

"All hypotheses are on the table as the team follows the science in their work to understand the origins of the COVID19 virus," WHO tweeted.