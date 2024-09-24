 Chimpanzee Attack: Infant Hospitalised After Suffering Critical Injuries In Western Uganda
Chimpanzee Attack: Infant Hospitalised After Suffering Critical Injuries In Western Uganda



IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Fourth Incident of Chimpanzee Attacks on Children in 2024 | Representative Image/ Pexels

A three-month-old baby boy has been admitted to a hospital after he was attacked and critically injured by a chimpanzee in the western Ugandan district of Hoima.

Fred Atugonza, the local council chairperson for Bubaale North Cell village, told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday that the attack occurred on Sunday evening. "The chimpanzee attacked a 13-year-old sibling who was carrying his three-month-old brother to their mother in the garden," Atugonza said. He explained that the animal overpowered the boy, grabbed the baby, and ran off with him to a nearby farm.

According to Atugonza, the chimpanzee population has greatly increased. "Killing a chimpanzee can lead to conviction and imprisonment for many years. We don't want to take the law into our hands, yet this is the fourth attack on our children this year," he said.

Moses Africa, the warden in charge of Kabwoya Wildlife Reserve, which neighbors the incident area, said in a statement that he would visit the victim before initiating compensation.

