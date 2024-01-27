Fox Beaten To Death For Attacking Villagers In Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur

Fox | Representational Image | Pexels

Anantapur, January 27: A fox was beaten to death by villagers in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place at Bommakkapalli village on January 25. The villagers killed the fox because it had attacked them, leaving at least eight people injured. While the forest department took cognizance of the incident, it remained unclear if any case was registered against the villagers for killing the fox.

The fox had attacked several people, including women and elderly, in the outskirts of Bommakkapalli. The attacks happened when the villagers had gone near a pond in the village. At least eight people sustained injuries in the attacks, which had left the villagers angry. On January 25, the villagers took up sticks and started searching for the fox. They found the box and attacked it with sticks. The animal was eventually beaten to death.

Forest Department Informed

After killing the fox, the villagers informed the forest department about the incident. The villagers suspect that the fox had come towards the residential area in search for food.

Earlier this week, there was a religious festival at Bommakkapally and a large number of people had gathered. Non-vegetarian meals were made in the village. It appears that the fox had infiltrated the village after smelling it.