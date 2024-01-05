MP Shocker: Woman Beaten With Iron Chains By Tantrik As 'Cure' For Infertility, Dies

MP Shocker: Woman Beaten To Death With Iron Chains By Tantrik To 'Cure' Infertility In Jhabua |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a Tantrik brutally beat a woman with iron chains to apparently 'cure' her infertility in Jhabua district, leading to her death at last. The woman had been struggling to conceive a child for 15 years of marriage when her in-laws took her to a Tantrik for a remedy.

As part of the tantra kriya, the woman was brutally beaten with iron chains for three consecutive days, which ultimately led to her death on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Naganwat village on Wednesday evening. Police have registered a case in the matter and started an investigation.

According to information, Manjita (34) and Prakash Damor, residents of Nagarwat, were married 15 years ago. Even after 15 years of marriage, Manjita had no children. The in-laws and parents took the woman to a Tantrik in Ranapur, where the Tantrik beat her with a chain continuously for three days, claiming that she was possessed by an evil spirit. The woman became unconscious on the third day. By the time the family brought her to the hospital, she was dead.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Thursday. However, the doctors who did the post-mortem said that there are definitely marks of beating injuries on the body, but the cause of death is not clear.

Tantrik said Manjita was possessed.

The deceased woman's brother Martin said that he and her sister's husband Prakash had taken her to a Tantrik. The Tantrik said that there was an evil spirit in his sister's body, and it had to be exorcised. “Manjita's husband was also with her on Monday and Tuesday. One Wednesday, my father and I stayed with her as Prakash had some work. The Tantrik beat her with an iron chain for an hour, after which Manjita fainted. She remained unconscious there for two to three hours,” he said.

Martin said that when Manjita regained consciousness, the Tantrik said that her condition was not good and we should take her to the hospital. By the time Manjita reached the hospital, she had died.

Jhabua SP Agam Jain said that further action will be taken after taking the statement from the family. The woman was also anemic. Only the viscera test report will reveal the clear reason for death.