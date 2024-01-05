MP: Man Serves Sedative-Laced Drink To Fiancé, Rapes Her; Later Refuses To Marry In Gwalior

Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man called his fiancé to a hotel room, served her a sedative-laced soft drink, and allegedly raped her in Gwalior, the police said on Thursday.

After the incident, the accused first started to ignore her calls and later refused to marry her. On the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case of rape against the accused fiancé and started searching for him.

According to information, the incident took place at a hotel in the Bahodapur police station area. The couple got engaged in a small ceremony in the presence of her friend and brother. Their parents weren't informed about the engagement.

After the engagement, the fiancé called the girl to meet him. He then took her to a hotel, made her drink something intoxicating, and raped her.

The 21-year-old victim is a resident of Datia and has complained that eight months ago she met Kamal Batham, a resident of Dholpur, Rajasthan. After that, a conversation started between them, and Satyam proposed to marry her. After this, on September 7, the girl came to Gwalior with her brother and a friend to get engaged.

After the engagement, she got a call from Satyam who complained that as she had come with her friend and brother, they could not communicate properly. Satyam came to Gwalior the very next day to meet her.

Girl became unconscious after having cold drink

On reaching Gwalior, Satyam took the girl to a Hotel and brought her breakfast and cold drinks. The girl became unconscious as soon as she drank the cold drink. After this, Satyam allegedly raped her. When she regained consciousness and protested, Satyam waved her off, saying that he would consider her his wife and marry her.

After going back to Datia, Satyam stopped talking to her and thereafter refused to marry her. The victim then reached the police station and complained about the matter. Police have registered a case on her complaint.

Police team leaves to arrest the accused

Bahodapur police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Tomar said that the victim had come to the police station and lodged a complaint that her fiance had raped after making her drink intoxicating cold drink and now he is refusing to marry her. “A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim. Police team has been sent in search of the accused, and soon the accused will be caught,” he said.