 Punjab: Stray Dog Beaten With Stick & Stabbed, Seriously Injured For Damaging Car Cover In Ludhiana
A stray dog was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon allegedly by a man whose car cover was damaged by the canine, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening, they said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Ludhiana, January 9: A stray dog was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon allegedly by a man whose car cover was damaged by the canine, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening, they said.

A case has been registered

Inspector Rajinder Singh of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) police station said a case has been registered on the complaint of Mani Singh against Harbhajan Singh and his wife, residents of Dashmesh Nagar, under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The accused are on the run

The accused are on the run, police added. In the incident which was captured on CCTV, the accused could be seen hitting the dog with a stick several times.

The accused attacked the dog with a sharp-edged weapon

The accused later attacked the dog with a sharp-edged weapon several times. Harbhajan was furious as the dog had damaged his car cover, police said.

