Britain's Queen Elizabeth advised to rest for 2 weeks, PM Johnson says she's in 'very good form'

The doctors attending Queen Elizabeth II advised her on Friday to rest for at least two weeks and not undertake any official visits.

The Queen, who has been advised by doctors to rest and avoid official visits for at least the next two weeks, is on very good form, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after speaking to the 95-year-old monarch this week.

As per Buckingham Palace statement, "Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks. The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits," reported CNN.

"I spoke to her majesty and she’s on very good form," Johnson, who speaks to the queen every Wednesday to give her a weekly update, told Channel 4 news on Saturday.

"She’s just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that’s the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well", Johnson added.

"Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, 13th November. However, it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November." The announcement comes more than a week after the monarch, 95, spent a night in the hospital for what a spokesman described at the time as "preliminary investigations".

The palace announced that the Queen would not be making a planned appearance at an evening reception for world leaders she was going to host at the COP26 summit next week, and would instead make a video address, reported CNN.

The Queen recorded a COP26 speech on Friday afternoon, which will be shown at the conference on Monday, according to the royal source.

The Queen had cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland last week following medical advice to rest more, but resumed "light duties" on Tuesday, including two virtual audiences with the South Korean and Swiss ambassadors to the UK.

A source close to the palace told CNN at the time her overnight stay in the hospital last week was "not Covid-related". She returned to Windsor Castle "in good spirits" after one night, the palace said.

