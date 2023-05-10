Arrested PTI chief Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case, remanded in custody for 14 days

Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan | Photo: PTI

A Pakistan court on Wednesday indicted former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Tosha Khan corruption case which revolves around illegally selling state gifts.

The 70-year-old was present in the District and Sessions Court where judge Humayun Dilawar conducted the hearing.

The former Pakistan cricket captain has been remanded into custody for 14 days after he was arrested by the Paramilitary Rangers in a seperate corruption case on Tuesday.

The Toshakhana case was filed against Khan after the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that he failed to declare the funds he received after selling the gifts given by foreign dignitaries.

Khan, 70, has been in the dock for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, he received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

