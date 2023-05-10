Pakistan govt says former PM Imran Khan looted 60 billion of tax revenue

Ahsan Iqbal | ANI

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Pakistan Minister Ahsan Iqbal while addressing the press said that PTI chief has committed worst kind of graft.

Iqbal further said that the former PM is not cooperating and wants to not be held accountable. He also launched an attack on Imran Khan saying that he [Khan] harps about transparency but he has been very opaque.

Ahsan Iqbal calls PTI workers 'terrorists'

Pakistan's Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slamming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for attacking parliament, the country's military and PTV over the arrest of former PM Imran Khan, earlier, said that PTI has removed itself from the "tribe of politics" and joined in the "tribe of terrorists."

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ahsan Iqbal wrote, "PTI today in Pakistan has removed itself from the tribe of politics and joined it in the tribe of terrorists. Made the enemies of Pakistan happy. First the attack on PTV, then the attack on the parliament and now the attack on the military organization and what is called terrorism? Foreign funding does not come for free."

Ahsan Iqbal's statement comes after protests erupted across Pakistan after PTI chairman Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday. PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News.