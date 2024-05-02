Trump Takes A Day Off From Hush Money Trial; Campaigned In Wisconsin And Michigan

Donald Trump rallies in Waukesha, Wisconsin. |

Wisconsin: Former US President Donald Trump held political rallies in the states of Wisconsin and Michigan on May 4th. This was the first time he had taken a day off from his New York City trial to travel to a state that was considered a political battleground.

Trump's Speeches

In his hour-long speeches in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Freeland, Michigan, on Wednesday, Trump continued to escalate his rhetoric around what a second term would look like and the consequences he foresees that the people of the US may face if he does not win the upcoming presidential elections.

Promises And Policies

During his campaign events, he frequently mentioned many of his signature proposals and policies, including increased oil drilling, a rollback of President Joe Biden's economic policies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, and a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill. Additionally, he made the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump's views on Pro-Palestine Protests and Immigration

While addressing the issues of Biden's presidency, he mentioned the recent havoc of protests rolling out on college campuses across the US, which led to over 200 arrests of students, calling upon those schools to "vanquish the radicals and take back our campuses for all of the normal students" and calling them "paid actors" while making derogatory remarks, calling immigrants "not human," and mentioned closing the border, denounced electric cars, and a “plunging” economy under the presidency of Biden, and talked whether Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, is a “fat pig.”

In his speech in Wisconsin, Trump reaffirmed his call to enact a travel ban from countries with a majority of Muslims, threatened to oversee "the largest deportation in our country's history," hinted that Palestinian refugees resettled in the United States would bring "jihad" and warned of a "Oct. 7-style attack."

Adressing The Legal Trial

During the time spent in the rallies, Trump focused less on mentioning the ongoing trial in New York, where he had been held for contempt of court for violating a gag order against comments about witnesses and jurors in the case, calling them "totally conflicted," "crooked," and "corrupt." He called the trial “fake,” "bullshit,” and part of a “kangaroo court.”