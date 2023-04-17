Albert Einstein Death Anniversary: How did the greatest physicist of all time die?

Albert Einstein is the genius we all know and love. He was a German theoretical physicist. He is known as one of the greatest physicists of all time and for developing the theory of relativity.

He also made important contributions to the development of the theory of quantum mechanics. He received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for his services to theoretical physics and especially for his discovery of the law of photoelectric effect which was a pivotal step in the development of quantum theory.

April 18 is the death anniversary of this great man.

How did Albert Einstein die?

World-renowned physicist Albert Einstein passed away in Princeton Hospital in New Jersey on 18 April 1955. The cause of his death was the rupture of an aneurysm, which had already been reinforced by surgery in 1948.

He refused to undergo further surgery saying, "I want to go when I want. It is tasteless to prolong life artificially. I have done my share, it is time to go. I will do it elegantly." He kept working almost to the very end, leaving the Generalized Theory of Gravitation unsolved.

He was 76 years old at the time of his death. However, his last words will forever remain unknown as they were uttered in his native German. On his deathbed, he muttered a few last words in that language and the only witness was his nurse but, unfortunately, she didn't speak the language.