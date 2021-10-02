Abu Dhabi police air Ambulance crashes in UAE, 4 killed

Abu Dhabi: An air ambulance of the Abu Dhabi Police crashed in the UAE's capital here on Saturday, killing two pilots, a doctor and a nurse, according to the police.

The Abu Dhabi Police, in a tweet, said that pilot trainer Khamis Saeed Al-Holy, Lieutenant Pilot Nasser Muhammad Al-Rashidi as well as civilians Dr Shahid Farouk Gholam and nurse Joel Qiui Sakara Minto died, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported.

The General Headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Police mourned the death of four of its medical team members who were killed in the air ambulance plane crash while on duty on Saturday.

"The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to their families, acquaintances and co-workers," the force said in a tweet.

The Gulf News identified the two pilots killed in the line of duty as Emiratis while the nationalities of doctor Ghulam and nurse Minto were not immediately known.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:27 PM IST