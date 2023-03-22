 9 dead, several injured as 6.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan
According to the US Geological Survey, the quake also rocked northern parts of India, including the capital New Delhi, adding that the quake's epicentre was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 07:41 AM IST
9 dead, several injured as 6.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan | Twitter

On March 21, Afghanistan and Pakistan were jolted by an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude which has resulted in death of at least nine persons and several others have sustained injuries in Pakistan.

Over 100 taken to hospital after quake in Pakistan

Over 100 people wre brought to hospitals in the Swat Valley region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Bilal Faizi, Pakistan's emergency services spokesperson was cited saying in a report.

The epicentre of the quake was reported to be in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake also rocked northern parts of India, including the capital New Delhi, adding that the quake's epicentre was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm.

This is a developing story

(With agency inputs)

