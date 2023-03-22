 Earthquake tremor effect: Building tilt complaints keeps Delhi Fire Department on toes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEarthquake tremor effect: Building tilt complaints keeps Delhi Fire Department on toes

Earthquake tremor effect: Building tilt complaints keeps Delhi Fire Department on toes

India's National Centre for Seismology mapped the quake at 6.6 magnitude, occurring at 10.17.27 p.m. (IST) with the epicentre at 133km south by south east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Earthquake tremor effect: Building tilt complaints keeps Delhi Fire Department on toes | file pic

In wake of the 6.6 earthquake in Afghanistan on Tuesday evening with its strong tremors felt across the region, especially north India, various reports of buildings getting tilted were received by the Delhi Fire Service and teams reached the spot to investigate, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call about tilting of a building was received in Shakarpur area on Vikas Marg in east Delhi.

"This seems to be a good intention call, no tilt was found in the building, the call was given by the neighbour as occupants of the building are not aware of the call," he said.

Read Also
Afghanistan earthquake: Strong tremors felt in North India, Pak, China as 6.5 magnitude quake hits...
article-image

No crack or tilt was observed

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the tilting of the building in PS Shakarpur area was been received and police, fire services and DDMA reached the spot, identified as building number D-75A but no apparent crack or tilt was observed.

The caller, identified as Jagdish Chandler of the building, said that he called as he suspected a tilt, but other residents and neighbours denied his version.

The DDMA was suggested to inform the MCD for physical inspection by civil engineers, police said.

According to the DFS, two more calls regarding buildings tilting in Jamia Nagar and Kalkaji Extension were received and two fire tenders each had been rushed to both places for verification. Reports were yet to be received in this regard.

Strong tremors, lasting a few seconds, shook most of north India on Tuesday evening, creating panic among people.

India's National Centre for Seismology mapped the quake at 6.6 magnitude, occurring at 10.17.27 p.m. (IST) with the epicentre at 133km south by south east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan.

Read Also
Scientist find ‘Supermountains’ longer than the Himalayas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On camera: Ride crashes at Ajmer fair, several injured

On camera: Ride crashes at Ajmer fair, several injured

Earthquake tremor effect: Building tilt complaints keeps Delhi Fire Department on toes

Earthquake tremor effect: Building tilt complaints keeps Delhi Fire Department on toes

West Bengal: Political parties takes out rallies on one year of Bogtui carnage

West Bengal: Political parties takes out rallies on one year of Bogtui carnage

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal sent to  Tihar jail till April 3

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal sent to  Tihar jail till April 3

Afghanistan earthquake: Strong tremors felt in North India, Pak, China as 6.5 magnitude quake hits...

Afghanistan earthquake: Strong tremors felt in North India, Pak, China as 6.5 magnitude quake hits...