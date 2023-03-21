Afghanistan earthquake: Strong tremors felt in North India, Pak, China as 6.5 magnitude quake hits Hindu Kush

Late on Tuesday evening, Delhi and nearby cities experienced powerful earthquake tremors that lasted for several seconds.
On Tuesday evening, an earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, causing strong tremors that were felt for several seconds in various northern states of India. Social media videos showed crowds of people on the streets, and some individuals reported objects falling inside their homes. As the tremors persisted for a while, many people sought refuge in open spaces within residential buildings.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad region, located 133 km to the southeast.
This is a developing story...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)