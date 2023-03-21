Afghanistan earthquake: Strong tremors felt in North India, Pak, China as 6.5 magnitude quake hits Hindu Kush

Late on Tuesday evening, Delhi and nearby cities experienced powerful earthquake tremors that lasted for several seconds.

On Tuesday evening, an earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, causing strong tremors that were felt for several seconds in various northern states of India. Social media videos showed crowds of people on the streets, and some individuals reported objects falling inside their homes. As the tremors persisted for a while, many people sought refuge in open spaces within residential buildings.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad region, located 133 km to the southeast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a developing story...